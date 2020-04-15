Video Roundup April 15: Ashley Park Supports Her Alma Mater, Matthew Morrison Returns to Neverland, More

Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep folks entertained during the pandemic, Ashley Park sang a song by a student at University of Michigan (her alma mater), Matthew Morrison revisited Finding Neverland with Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy, Cady Huffman reminded us to keep washing our hands, and Taylor Iman Jones tackled "Toxic."

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Ashley Park sang "Prime" by University of Michigan musical theatre graduating senior Jacob Smith. The song is an ode to everyone's favorite person right now: the Amazon delivery person.





Matthew Morrison sang "Neverland" from the musical Finding Neverland with composer–lyricist duo Eliot Kennedy and Gary Barlow. The Glee star originated the role of J.M. Barrie in the Broadway production.





Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers) performed "You Are My Sunshine"—a perfect ditty that lasts the amount of time to wash your hands—on the ukulele.





Taylor Iman Jones took advantage of her new microphone by putting a spin on "Toxic," made famous by Britney Spears.





Disney on Broadway offered a dance class with choreography to"Arabian Nights" from Aladdin.





