Video Roundup April 16: Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald Are Our Sunshine, Mamma Mia! Stars Sing Out, More

Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep folks entertained during the pandemic, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald sang with the cast and crew of The Good Fight, the West End cast of Mamma Mia! reunited virtually to sing the title song, Ciara Renée read a Frozen bedtime story, and Mean Girls ensemble cast member Stephanie Bissonnette offered a quick choreography lesson from the show.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, the cast, and crew of The Good Fight sang "You Are My Sunshine" in an update about the show. The series is on brief hiatus while the post-production team puts on the finishing touches for the rest of Season 4, with the April 23 episode pushed to April 30.





The West End cast of Mamma Mia! virtually performed a hilarious take on title number while London's theatre district is closed.





Frozen star Ciara Renée read a bedtime story from the land of Arendelle.





Stephanie Bissonnette offered a choreography lesson for "Whose House Is This?" from Mean Girls.





The Off-Broadway cast of Jersey Boys dedicated a virtual performance of "Sherry" to essential workers in New York City and around the world.





Paula Vogel read a monologue from How I Learned to Drive in Center Theatre Group's Art Goes On YouTube series. The Pulitzer Prize winner also talked about how the theatre community, including her own work, has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.





The Starbound Kidz, who performed a Godspell review at 54 Below performed "Beautiful City" from the Stephen Schwartz musical to honor Broadway and NYC during the COVID-19 pandemic.



