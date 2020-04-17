Video Roundup April 17: Rent 20th Anniversary Cast Reunites, London Sings Les Misérables, Kathryn Hahn Visits Geffen Stayhouse, More

Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep folks entertained during the pandemic, Billy Cullum and the 20th anniversary cast of Rent reunited to sing the musical's anthem, West End alum Rebecca Caine joined Londoners singing Les Misérables, Kathryn Hahn performed an excerpt from Glengarry Glen Ross with a playful twist, and upcoming Hairspray star Lizzie Bea gave fans a sneak peek at the London production.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Billy Cullum, Bobbie Little, Christina Modestou, and the rest of the 20th anniversary cast of Rent sang "Seasons of Love" to give a thank you to the NHS workers.





The original West End Cosette, Rebecca Caine, shared a video of Londoners in Shephard's Bush singing "Do You Hear the People Sing?" from Les Misérables.



The hood wanted to sing a bit of @lesmisofficial for #ClapForCarers #clapforNHS so here we are ... pic.twitter.com/McS4dVoOrw — Rebecca Caine (@RebeccaCaine) April 16, 2020



Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Sandler, and their progeny performed a scene from David Mamet’s Pulitzer-winning Glengarry Glen Ross....with the help of some American Girl dolls. The clip comes from Geffen Stayhouse, the L.A. theatre's alternative programming series during the COVID-19 shutdown.





Hairspray star Lizzie Bea sang "Good Morning Baltimore" on ITV news. The performer is set to play Tracey Turnblad in the upcoming West End revival.



The bright lights of London's West End may be switched off for now but the show must go on! Lead actor from @HairsprayLondon @LizzieBea3 gave us a special performance from home of Good Morning Baltimore... pic.twitter.com/w5V1F0UJpp — ITV London (@itvlondon) April 16, 2020



Weird! The Musical created a quarantine version of the song "Morning Routine." The cast was meant to perform together at Feinstein's 54/Below in March, but the concert was postponed indefinitely.





Ramin Karimloo sang a stripped down version of "Music of the Night" from The Phantom of the Opera. Watch a fully staged production of the musical starring the performer in the title role opposite Sierra Boggess through April 19 at 2 PM ET.





Looking for more videos? Check out Playbill's Daily Distraction series here.

