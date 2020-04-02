Video Roundup April 2: Company's Claybourne Elder Plays the Fiddle, Marcus Mumford Sings Carousel, More

Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, Claybourne Elder sang and played the fiddle; Marcus Mumford performed "You'll Never Walk Alone" for Jimmy Fallon; Robyn Hurder shared some quarantine advice for couples; and Les Misérables national tour cast member Michelle Beth Herman sang from Children of Eden.

Check them out below

Company's Claybourne Elder was feeling stir-crazy while social distancing in upstate New York, so the Broadway alum performed "Lonesome Goodbye" by The Steeldrivers alongside his son and Rodney Bush.



Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford sang "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.





Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!) reminded couples that communication—and dance—are keys to happiness during quarantine in a new video with her hubby Clyde.





Michelle Beth Herman (Les Misérables national tour) sang "Stranger to the Rain" from Children of Eden.





Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish alum Adam B. Shapiro shared a Wicked parody with "Defying Slavery" to celebrate Passover.





