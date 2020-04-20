Video Roundup April 20: Amber Riley Returns to Dreamgirls, Betsy Wolfe Dedicates a Song to Nick Cordero, More

Stage favorites are working to raise spirits in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep folks entertained and comforted during the pandemic, Amber Riley returned to Dreamgirls, Betsy Wolfe dedicated a song to Nick Cordero, the Off-Broadway cast of Rock of Ages reunited virtually, and Ramin Karimloo challenged U.K. improv group the Showstoppers.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

Olivier winner Amber Riley virtually joined Dreamgirls composer Henry Krieger and the West End cast of the musical to perform a rendition of "One Night Only."





Broadway alum Betsy Wolfe sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" for her Bullets Over Broadway co-star Nick Cordero, who is currently battling a devastating case of COVID-19.





Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables) issued a 24-hour challenge to the musical improv group Showstopper!: compose a song about parents homeschooling their kids while social distancing in the style of School of Rock within 24 hours. (The Olivier-winning group will showcase their final product tomorrow.)





The cast and band of the Off-Broadway production of Rock of Ages got together (virtually) to perform “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake.





Broadway star Heidi Blickenstaff and her entertainment attorney husband Nicholas Rohlfing launched their first PSA for a new campaign, GenZStayHome. The initiative highlights the importance of staying home in an effort to keep themselves from unknowingly spreading COVID-19.





West End Tina star Aisha Jawando performed a special arrangement of “The Best” to support front line workers and to celebrate the musical's second anniversary in London.





Looking for more videos? Check out Playbill's Daily Distraction series here.

