Video Roundup April 21: Audra McDonald and Adrianna Hicks, With the Black Women of Broadway, Megan Hilty Finds a Rainbow Connection, More

Stage favorites are working to raise spirits in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep folks entertained, Audra McDonald, Adrianna Hicks, and The Black Women of Broadway collective took part in the #DontRushChallenge, Megan Hilty sang "The Rainbow Connection," Dear Evan Hansen shared a new take on "Waving Through a Window," and Showstoppers responded to Ramin Karimloo's challenge to write a song about parents now homeschooling their kids.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Six star Adrianna Hicks, and dozens more from the Black Women of Broadway took part in the #DontRushChallenge. Check out Part 2 below, featuring McDonald and Hicks. Click Here to watch Part 1.





Megan Hilty sang "The Rainbow Connection," calling it her family's favorite song to sing.





Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo yesterday issued a 24-hour challenge to the musical improv group Showstopper!: compose a song about parents homeschooling their kids while social distancing in the style of School of Rock within 24 hours. Check out the result "Daddy's Your Teacher Now" below.



Real-life couple Jason Gotay (Between the Lines, Evita at New York City Center) and Michael Hartung star in the "Love in the Underground" music video, a new single by Bandits on the Run. Bandmember Sydney Shepherd has appeared on Broadway in First Date.





Recently announced Drama Desk nominee Conrad Ricamora (Soft Power) returned to Here Lies Love with a stripped-down version of "God Draws Straight."





Dear Evan Hansen musical director Ben Cohn and drummer Jake Goldbas joined the QuaranTet for a new take on "Waving Through a Window" from the Benj Pasek and Justin Paul musical.





