Video Roundup April 22: Patti LuPone Reveals What's Hiding in Her Locker, Mandy Patinkin Struggles With Millennial Lingo

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.
To keep folks entertained, a slightly hungover Patti LuPone—it was the star's birthday yesterday—gave a tour of her famous basement locker, Mandy Patinkin tried to guess what "LMAO" stood for, Lauren Molina performed a number from Wonderful Town, and Annaleigh Ashford shared some more outtakes.
Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.
After partying perhaps a little too hard yesterday, Patti LuPone finally unveiled what was hidden in her locker after fans spotted it during her many basement tours and demanded to know what was inside.
Oy vey ...— Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) April 22, 2020
Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! pic.twitter.com/Ju3Ec3zpP0
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody struggled to guess acronyms like "LMAO" and "BRB." They got "OMFG," though!
Who makes these up!? Learning to communicate. pic.twitter.com/DYwOUdO8MS— Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) April 21, 2020
The Skivvies' Lauren Molina sang a number from Wonderful Town for Broadway Goes Viral.
Annaleigh Ashford shared more adorable outtakes of her kid while trying to film a PSA dressed as the Statue of Liberty.
The cast and creators of The Prom invited high schoolers around the world to submit their own dance videos by May 5 so that the world can have a virtual prom night using #BuildAVirtualProm.
View this post on Instagram
Join the Broadway company of THE PROM in the #buildavirtualprom initiative encouraging teenagers all over the world who are currently missing pivotal high school experiences like THE PROM, to get dressed up and dance their unruly hearts out at home! 💜💜💜💜💜💜Submit your video to the website in my bio!! #prom #theprommusical #broadway @caitlin.kinnunen @gabifrederique @megzmuse @d_only_don @peytonbecker @izzymccalla @a_norms @beccaleebackstage @courtenaygoestobroadway @jackjsippel @jerushacavazos @caracooper111 @sklarbar73 @maryemily18 @joshuaandrewfranklin @katemarilley @joominhwang @courtneybalan @christopher_sieber @michaelgenet @brittconigatti @nickolase77 @misskurlykay @juice_b_semple @angieschworer @lkandrson @susiecarroll @frostyvasthy @davidsjosefsberg @brittanyzein @playbill @officialbroadwayworld @broadwaycom @paulwontorek @broadwaypodcastnetwork @theprommusical
