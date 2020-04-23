Video Roundup April 23: Caissie Levy, Ariana DeBose Sing 'Words of Love,' Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks Love Never Dies, More

Stage favorites are working and content-creating to raise spirits in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage favorites are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep folks entertained, a group of Broadway and stage alums including Caissie Levy, Ariana DeBose, and Solea Pfieffer performed for Geffen Stayhouse, Andrew Lloyd Webber gave a behind-the-scenes look at Love Never Dies ahead of the musical's YouTube stream, Jon Rua gave a dance tutorial to a Justin Timberlake song, and BroadwayGoesViral celebrated Shakespeare's birthday.

Caissie Levy, Amber Iman, Solea Pfeiffer, Ariana DeBose, Gabe Violett, and Josh Tolle sang "Words of Love" by Zoe Sarnak from The Lonely Few for Geffen Stayhouse.





Andrew Lloyd Webber gave fans an inside look at Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. The composer talked about why he decided to continue Christine and The Phantom's story and how the show was created. The musical will stream on YouTube April 25.





Broadway alum Jon Rua offered a dance tutorial to "SexyBack" by Justin Timberlake.





The Instagram account @BroadwayGoesViral celebrated Shakespeare's birthday with a reading of Sonnet 29 with violin music by Leenya Rideout.





Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady) shared Part 3 of the Black Men of Broadway #DontRushChallenge. Click here to watch Part 1 and watch the Black Women of Broadway put their own spin on it here.





