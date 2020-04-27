Video Roundup April 27: Josh Groban Reminds Us It's a Wonderful World, Stephanie J. Block Sings For Humanity, More

Stage favorites are working and content-creating to raise spirits in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage favorites are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep folks entertained, Josh Groban performed "What a Wonderful World," Stephanie J. Block sang for Lincoln Center's #HumanityinConcert, the upcoming Broadway cast of Sing Street dropped by CBS Sunday Morning, and the French production of Chicago danced like Fosse in quarantine.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

Josh Groban sings "What a Wonderful World" from his shower.





Stephanie J. Block performed a song by David Wilcox for Lincoln Center's #HumanityinConcert series.





The French production of Chicago performed Fosse moves to Billie Eilish's song "Bad Guy."





Melissa Errico taught viewers on Instagram how to make a great pesto and cook a halibut with mint, lime, honey, and jalapeño.





Sing Street star Brenock O'Connor sang "Dream For You" from the musical on CBS Sunday Morning.





The Hollywood cast of Rock of Ages performed "Don't Stop Believin'" to send well-wishes to Nick Cordero.





The cast of Miniature Musical Makers' production of Seussical celebrated what would have been their opening night April 24 with a quarantine-style version of "It's Possible."



