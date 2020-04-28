Video Roundup April 28: Ingrid Michaelson Serves Up a Show Tune Medley, Jersey Boys Unite Worldwide, and More

Stage favorites are working to raise spirits in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep spirits high, Ingrid Michaelson took to her piano to play a medley of some of her Broadway favorites, Derren Brown commissioned a dramatic ballad about dog shedding, cast members from Jersey Boys productions paid tribute to essential workers, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson (Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812) challenged her followers to identify a few of her favorite show tunes as she accompanied herself on the piano.

MY BROADWAY MEDLEY. Can you name all the shows? pic.twitter.com/tKKt3nx9xi — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) April 27, 2020





As part of The 24 Hour Musical Theatre Song Challenge, illusionist and mentalist Derren Brown challenged the cast of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical to write and perform an 11 o'clock number about his shedding pup.



275 cast members from productions of Jersey Boys from around the world came together for a virtual performance of "Who Loves You" as a tribute to essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The cast and band members of London's Thriller Live perform a moving cover of Michael Jackson's "Earth Song" as a tribute to their fans and to thank those playing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.



