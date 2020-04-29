Video Roundup April 29: The Skivvies Share A Quarantine-Inspired Single, Les Misérables Stars Past and Present Join Forces, More

Stage favorites are working to raise spirits in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep morale up, the Skivvies served up a new single about social distancing, Les Misérables cast members formed a virtual chorus to sing "One Day More," and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

After 11 weeks apart, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley of The Skivvies reunited in Times Square to sing a medley all about social distancing.



Cast members of various Les Misérables companies, from 1987 to now, virtually joined together to perform the showstopping One Day More.



To benefit The Actors Fund and Covenant House, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel songwriters Curtis Moore and Tom Mizer used their time in quarantine to compose "Madly In Love," performed here by the "The Silver Belles" (portrayed in the Amazon Prime series by Alysha Deslorieux, Brennyn Lark, and Markita Prescott).



Broadway performer Andrea Dotto (Bandstand) and actor-puppeteer Brendan Malafronte host a weekly YouTube educational children's show called Dusty & Dott. In this episode, Andrea and her dog Dusty learn a little something about tap dancing.



