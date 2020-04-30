Video Roundup April 30: Andrew Lloyd Webber Shares More #CadenzaChallenge Entries, Moulin Rouge's Robyn Hurder Revisits A Chorus Line

Stage favorites are taking to social media to boost morale in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to the internet to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To life the spirits of theatre fans everywhere, screen and stage stars united to sing a rendition of Scott Alan's 'You're Not Alone,' the musicians and chorus of Washington National Opera perform Madame Butterfly's "Humming Chorus," and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

Andrew Lloyd Webber shared a few of his favorite entries from his #CadenzaCompetition challenge, where fans were invited to offer up their interpretations of The Phantom of the Opera's "Think of Me."



To commemorate #InternationalDanceDay, Moulin Rouge! star Robyn Hurder took to Instagram to recreate Cassie's choreography from A Chorus Line.



Chrissy Metz, Keala Settle, Matt Bloyd, Kerry Ellis and more united for a moving performance of ‘You’re Not Alone’ by Scott Alan to increase awareness of mental health issues during the COVID-19 crisis.



Principal Conductor Evan Rogister, the Washington National Opera Orchestra and Chorus, and members of the Cafrit Young Artists program came together to present a special, socially distanced performance of Puccini's “Humming Chorus” from Madame Butterfly.





Looking for more videos? Check out Playbill's Daily Distraction series here.