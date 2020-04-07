Video Roundup April 7: West End Performers Sing Les Misérables, Original London Cast of Mamma Mia! Reunites, More

Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, more 70 West End stars performed from Les Misérables, the original London cast of Mamma Mia! lifted spirits for a cast-mate, Jagged Little Pill's Kathryn Gallagher experimented with mask-making, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Over 70 West End performers gathered virtually to sing the anthemic "Do You Hear the People Sing" from Les Misérables.





The original London cast of Mamma Mia! reunited to sing "Thank You for the Music" for Neal Wright, a fellow original company member who is battling COVID-19.





Harrison Bryan, Katie Luke, and Emily Wisser made an Avenue Q parody with "I Wish I Could Leave This Apartment."





Kathryn Gallagher showed fans how to make masks (as she learned from CNN). Also, check out the Jagged Little Pill cast singing "Thank U" here.





Writer/performer Roger Q. Mason performs the "I was in love once" monologue from his queer Lincoln play Lavender Men. The work was meant to have its world premiere in Los Angeles at Skylight Theatre Company this spring, but is postponed.





