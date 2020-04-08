Video Roundup April 8: Elaine Paige Offers a Musical Theatre Challenge, Celia Keenan-Bolger Reads City of Girls, More

Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, Elaine Paige issued a songwriting challenge, Celia Keenan-Bolger read a scene from City of Girls, Kristin Chenoweth sang while baking, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Olivier winner Elaine Paige issued a 24-hour challenge to the musical improv group Showstopper!: compose a song about staying indoors in the style of West Side Story within 24 hours. (The Olivier-winning group will showcase their final product tomorrow.)





Celia Keenan-Bolger read a scene from City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert to celebrate the book's release in paperback. The Tony winner pops up around the six-minute mark after a useful introduction from the author.





Wesley Taylor, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Eleasha Gamble, and Felicia Curry dropped by Signature Strong, with live interviews and clips from past performances at Signature Theatre.





Kristin Chenoweth sang "9 to 5" while baking "Hello Dollies."





Lesli Margherita sent her fellow altos and mezzos some well-wishes and advice on what songs to belt.





IAMA Theatre Company gave fans a look at the gone-too-soon musical Found. Check out Jonah Platt, Parvesh Cheena, and Tom DeTrinis singing "Pi Shop" below.





Take a look at some Zaza-inspired La Cage Aux Folles Easter Bonnets in Episode 3 of Finishing the Bonnet from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.





The cast of A Musical About Star Wars released a sing-a-long music video to "Be The Change That You Wish To See In The Galaxy"



Looking for more videos? Check out Playbill's Daily Distraction series here.

