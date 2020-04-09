Video Roundup April 9: Wicked Musician Defies Gravity, a West Side Story Take on COVID-19, More

Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, Marc Shaiman shared a music video tribute to NYC; Showstopper! announced the musical theatre challenge winners; Patrick Stewart continued his Shakespearean sonnets; and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Wicked orchestra member Margaret Dyer and her husband recorded their own instrumental version of "Defying Gravity," reminding viewers that no one is "flying solo" through the pandemic.



A new music video was released for Marc Shaiman and Robert I Rubinsky's “God Save The City,” sung by Jenifer Lewis. The song come from the 1970’s musical Dementos but today works as a tribute to NYC in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.





The Olivier-winning musical improv group Showstopper! created the song "Don't Go Out" in the style of West Side Story about COVID-19 and social distancing. The video comes just 24 hours after Elaine Paige issued a challenge to the group.





Patrick Stewart continued his reading of Shakespearean sonnets with #21.





Broadway Goes Viral shared a parody of Fiddler on the Roof with "Mask Maker"





David Henry Hwang discusses his Soft Power, soon to release its cast recording, in Center Theatre Group's Art Goes On series.





