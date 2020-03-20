Video Roundup March 20: Cynthia Erivo Sings West Side Story, Six's Brittney Mack and Samantha Pauly Tackle a Song a Day, More

Stage celebrities are sharing joy on Twitter and Instagram in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing this week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, Cynthia Erivo sang "Somewhere", Six stars Brittney Mack and Samantha Pauley are committing to a daily song challenge, and Mean Girls' Krystina Alabado welcomed viewers into her home.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo sings "Somewhere" from West Side Story.





Samantha Pauley, who plays Catherine Howard in the Broadway production of Six, sings "No Good Deed" from Wicked. She's doing a different song every day—check out her previous takes on her Instagram (@SamPauly).





Another Six star, Brittney Mack (who plays Anne of Cleves), performed "God Help the Outcasts" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Mack is also tackling a song per day—view more on her Instagram (@BrittMack8).





In her new YouTube series, Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho) takes advantage of Broadway's downtime to share a peek into her life. To learn more about the series, click here.





Ben Roseberry, Ed in Broadway's The Lion King, sings "Coming Home" from Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar's Beau.





Mary & Max composer-lyricist Bobby Cronin sings "Sidewalks" from the musical, which had its North American and European premieres in 2019.



