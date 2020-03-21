Video Roundup March 21: Ben Platt Sings 'Rainbow,' Andrew Lloyd Webber Tackles Hamilton, More

By Dan Meyer
Mar 21, 2020
 
Stage celebrities are sharing joy on Twitter and Instagram in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
Ben Platt Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing this week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, Ben Platt sang "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves, Andrew Lloyd Webber continued his Twitter competition with Lin-Manuel Miranda by singing "I'll Be Back" from Hamilton, Tommy Bracco launched his #QuarantineCombo dance tutorial video series, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen) sang "Crush" from the musical Beau.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Ben Platt sang "Rainbow" by Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves. Check out more performances by the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner on his Instagram account (@bensplatt) .


Andrew Lloyd Webber sings "I'll Be Back" from Hamilton. The composer is playfully battling it out with Lin-Manuel Miranda over Twitter by doing songs from each others musicals. Check out Miranda's rendition of "Everything's Alright" here.


Broadway alum Tommy Bracco (Pretty Woman: The Musical, Newsies) launches #QuarantineCombo, a dance video series on the star's YouTube channel. In this class, Bracco offers a dance tutorial to "You Oughta Know" from Jagged Little Pill.

Aisha Jackson, who is set to appear as Snow White in the upcoming Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time, belts out "Crush" from Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar's Beau.

Looking for even more videos? Check out Playbill's self-tape series here.

