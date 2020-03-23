Video Roundup March 23: Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus Duet, Ronan Farrow Sings Sweeney Todd, Patrick Stewart Recites Shakespeare, More

Stage celebrities are sharing joy on Twitter and Instagram in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, real-life couple Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sang "Help Is on the Way" by David Friedman, Mia Farrow posted a vintage video of her son Ronan singing a tune from Sweeney Todd, and Patrick Stewart recited Shakespeare.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Tony winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) and Sebastian Arcelus (Wicked, Madame Secretary) sang "Help Is on the Way" by David Friedman. Check out the pair's recommendation for a listening party while social distancing.





Broadway alum and movie star Mia Farrow (Love Letters, Rosemary's Baby) posted a video her Pulitzer-winning son Ronan singing "Not While I'm Around" from Sweeney Todd as a teenager.



In honor of a Steve Sondheim’s birthday this weekend... Ronan will kill me for this but here he is as a teenager singing a little Not While I’m Around” - the song i used to sing to him when he was little. pic.twitter.com/F6HQGLmrV7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 23, 2020



Patrick Stewart recites Shakespeare's Sonnet 1. Check out his reading of The Bard's Sonnet 116 here.



2. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”? So...here we go: Sonnet 1. pic.twitter.com/kDoMNhdqcI — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 22, 2020



Upcoming Cinderella star Carrie Hope Fletcher bakes peanut butter cookies and chats with Oliver Ormson.



