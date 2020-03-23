Video Roundup March 23: Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus Duet, Ronan Farrow Sings Sweeney Todd, Patrick Stewart Recites Shakespeare, More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Video Roundup March 23: Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus Duet, Ronan Farrow Sings Sweeney Todd, Patrick Stewart Recites Shakespeare, More
By Dan Meyer
Mar 23, 2020
 
Stage celebrities are sharing joy on Twitter and Instagram in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus_HR.JPG
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, real-life couple Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sang "Help Is on the Way" by David Friedman, Mia Farrow posted a vintage video of her son Ronan singing a tune from Sweeney Todd, and Patrick Stewart recited Shakespeare.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Tony winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show) and Sebastian Arcelus (Wicked, Madame Secretary) sang "Help Is on the Way" by David Friedman. Check out the pair's recommendation for a listening party while social distancing.


Broadway alum and movie star Mia Farrow (Love Letters, Rosemary's Baby) posted a video her Pulitzer-winning son Ronan singing "Not While I'm Around" from Sweeney Todd as a teenager.


Patrick Stewart recites Shakespeare's Sonnet 1. Check out his reading of The Bard's Sonnet 116 here.


Upcoming Cinderella star Carrie Hope Fletcher bakes peanut butter cookies and chats with Oliver Ormson.

Looking for more videos? Check out Playbill's self-tape series here.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Video
Watch video of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London shows as well as interviews, TV appearances, and special performances.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.