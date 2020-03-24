Video Roundup March 24: Broadway Princess Party Covers Hercules, Caissie Levy Sings Joni Mitchell, More

Stage celebrities are sharing joy on Twitter and Instagram in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, Broadway Princess Party's Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Susan Egan covered "Go The Distance" from Hercules; Caissie Levy sang Joni Mitchell; and Patrick Stewart continued his Shakespeare readings.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Broadway Princess Party's Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Susan Egan covered "Go The Distance" from Hercules while social distancing—with a coronavirus-themed twist on the lyrics.





Frozen alum Caissie Levy sang "A Cast of You" by Joni Mitchell.





Patrick Stewart continues his readings of Shakespeare's sonnets with #2.





The New York Gay Men's Chorus posted a music video for "Come Rain or Come Shine," as made famous by Judy Garland.





@BroadwaySings shared a video of Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls) singing "The Show Must Go On" from earlier this year



