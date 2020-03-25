Video Roundup March 25: Andy Karl Dons His UPS Costume, Jennifer Nettles Dreams of 'Tomorrow,' Heidi Blickenstaff Sings The Fully Monty, More

Stage celebrities are sharing joy on Twitter and Instagram in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, Andy Karl put his Legally Blonde UPS costume back on, Heidi Blickenstaff performed a song from The Fully Monty, Jennifer Nettles sang "Tomorrow;" and Robbie Fairchild performed a dance on the roof.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Andy Karl returned to Legally Blonde: The Musical by jumping back into his UPS uniform and delivering one of Kyle B. O'Boyle's lines.





Heidi Blickenstaff (Something Rotten!, Freaky Friday) sang "Life With Harold" from The Fully Monty to raise funds to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.





Chicago alum and Sugarland frontwoman Jennifer Nettles sang "Tomorrow" from Annie in arrangement with Tony winner Alex Lacamoire.





Tony nominee Robbie Fairchild (An American in Paris, Cats) took advantage of the sunshine in New York City March 24 and danced on his rooftop.





A 2018 performance at The Green Room 42 of Waitress alum NaTasha Yvette Williams singing "I Didn't Plan It" from the Sara Bareilles musical was posted by @BroadwaySingsForPride.



Broadway alum John Sanders (Matilda) sings "Night Will Come" from Groundhog Day, in which the performer played Ned Ryerson.



