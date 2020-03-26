Video Roundup March 26: Donny Osmond Sings Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, Sing Street's Zara Devlin Covers Dusty Springfield, More

Stage celebrities are sharing joy on Twitter and Instagram in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, Donnie Osmond returned to Joseph and the Amazing Techicolor Dreamcoat; Sing Street star Zara Devlin covered Dusty Springfield's "I Only Want to Be With You;" Norbert Leo Butz sang to "Daffodils" from Big Fish; and Broadway Sings For Pride reminded us of the time Beautiful tour star Kennedy Caughell covered Rihanna (with a Barbara Streisand twist).

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Sing Street's Zara Devlin sang "I Only Want to Be With You" by Dusty Springfield. Devlin is slated to play Raphina in the upcoming Broadway musical.





Donny Osmond, who played Joseph in the 1999 recorded staging of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, sang "Any Dream Will Do." The performer sang along to a video of Andrew Lloyd Webber playing the music on the piano.





Two-time Tony-nominated performer and Emmy award-winning choreographer Debbie Allen (Sweet Charity, Fame) posted a birthday tribute to Diana Ross.





Rock of Ages' Matt Ban returns with another cooking video with a leftovers recipe for carne asada tacos. Check out his last video for quarantine brunch here.





Two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz sangs the song "Daffodils" from Big Fish to...a bunch of daffodils.





Kennedy Caughell, star of the Beautiful — The Carol King Musical national tour, sings Rihanna's "S&M" in the style of Barbara Streisand's performance of "Don't Rain on My Parade." The 2018 performance was posted by @BroadwaySingsForPride.





The Dramatists Guild posted an interview with the late Terrence McNally, who passed away March 24. The guild released a documentary short about librettists earlier this year.



