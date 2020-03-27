Video Roundup March 27: Kristin Chenoweth and Cynthia Erivo Sing From Home, Kathryn Gallagher Revisits Chicago, Come From Away Goes Global, More

Stage celebrities are sharing joy on Twitter and Instagram in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained—on World Theatre Day, no less—Broadway stars Kristin Chenoweth and Cynthia Erivo sang hymns from home; Kathryn Gallagher revisited her time in Chicago; Come From Away celebrated World Theatre Day with a video featuring all five companies; and Theatre Without Theatre shared a monologue from Chicken and Biscuits.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Kristin Chenoweth sang a hymn on The Today Show ahead of her upcoming Instagram Live appearance at 6 PM ET today and Stars in the House visit March 28.



#KristenChenoweth sings a special hymn for us live from her kitchen. pic.twitter.com/cnEgVs3IJo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2020



Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher celebrated World Theatre Day by posting a video of her performing "All That Jazz" from Chicago.





A monologue from Chicken and Biscuits by Douglas Lyons was posted by @TheatreWithoutTheatre, which has been posting several videos per day during the shutdown. Ebony Marshall Oliver, who starred in the Queens Theatre production, performs as Beverly.





All five companies of Come From Away sang "Welcome to the Rock" in celebration of World Theatre Day.





CJ Eldred (Rock of Ages) shared one of his original songs, "We're Gonna Make It."





Moulin Rouge! The Musical scene-stealer Robyn Hurder shared a dance compilation video, set to Tones and I's "Dance Monkey."





Cynthia Erivo sang "He's Got the Whole World In His Hands" on her Instagram.





