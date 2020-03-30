Video Roundup March 30: Annaleigh Ashford Shares Bloopers, Leslie Odom Jr. Talks Breakfast, Jagged Little Pill's Elizabeth Stanley Sings, More

Stage celebrities are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and performers are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option. The videos began appearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing nations around the world to self-quarantine.

To keep folks entertained, Annaleigh Ashford shared bloopers from an Instagram concert, Leslie Odom, Jr. Skyped in to Live With Kelly and Ryan, Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) sang an Irving Berlin song, and a slew of Broadway names participated in a musical number about social distancing.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos!

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford shared outtakes from an Instagram concert this past weekend. Check out Ashford singing...and cracking up thanks to a little one who is just really excited to participate.





Jagged Little Pill star Elizabeth Stanley performed "I Got the Sun in the Morning," written by Irving Berlin for Annie Get Your Gun. Stanley was meant to sing the number at the Signature Theatre Gala this evening, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. joined Live With Kelly and Ryan to talk about what's its like to spend time at home and cook for his daughter.





Tony winner LaChanze posted a video of her singing "I'm Here" from The Color Purple from a concert in 2017.





Brandon Uranowitz, Lesli Margherita, Bonnie Milligan, Alex Newell, Andy Karl, Orfeh, and more Broadway performers sang "I Know It's Today" from Shrek. The performance features new lyrics by Ben Bogen (Frozen) in response to the cooped-up feeling actors are experiencing while social distancing.





Wicked alum Jessica Vosk sings an a cappella duet with herself to Sara Bareilles' "Orpheus"





The La Jolla Playhouse cast of Kiss My Aztec!, including John Leguizamo and Joel Perez, performed "The Social Distancing Song."





Looking for more videos? Check out Playbill's Daily Distraction series here.

