Video Roundup May 1: Alice by Heart Performs 'Down The Hole,' Broadway Stars Take the #Hear1Sing1 Challenge, and More

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage favorites are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep folks entertained, the cast of Off-Broadway's 2019 production of Alice by Heart reunited to sing "Down the Hole" to benefit MCC Theater, Broadway favorites are challenging friends and fans to the #Hear1Sing1 challenge, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

To support MCC Theater's Be Our Light campaign, Colton Ryan, Molly Gordon, and more of the cast of Off-Broadway's Alice By Heart perform a special socially-distanced rendition of "Down the Hole" from the show.





To raise funds for The Actor's Fund COVID-19 relief efforts, Tony nominees Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) and Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) and Ain't Too Proud alum Jelani Remy collaborated with the Harmony Helper app to form the #Heart1Sing1 Challenge. Participants post themselves singing the chorus of one of their favorite Broadway numbers, tagging @harmonyhelper and a few friends they would like to see participate. For each participant that tags Harmony Helper and uses the #Hear1Sing1 hashtag, the app will donate $5 per video (up to $5,000 total). Check Brightman's entry below.



The Juilliard School created a virtual interdisciplinary collaboration between its students, faculty, and alumni called Bolero Juilliard. More than 100 musicians, dancers, and actors combined their talents to create a unique performance set to Maurice Ravel's "Bolero." (Keep your eyes peeled for a dancing Bebe Neuwirth!)



Joe Tapper and Annaleigh Ashford perform the song "Cheeseburgers" as part of the 2020 Game Changers Virtual Gala for The 52nd Street Project.





Five members of the Off-Broadway musical comedy Altar Boyz (Michael Kadin Craig, Travis Nesbitt, Mauricio Perez, Lee Markham, and Ravi Roth) reunited a decade after the show's final performance to sing a socially distant version of "The Calling."



