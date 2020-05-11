Video Roundup May 11: The Cast of Chicago 'Lysol That Jazz', Isaac Powell Reunites With West Side Story Orchestra, More

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage favorites are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep folks entertained, the cast of Chicago danced away the quarantine blues, Isaac Powell and the West Side Story orchestra shared a virtual performance of "Something's Coming," and more.

The cast of Broadway's Chicago proved they've still got the moves in quarantine with this virtual performance of the show's opening number, "All That Jazz."





Musicians from the Broadway revival of West Side Story organized a socially distant performance of the song "Something's Coming," featuring vocals by their Tony, Isaac Powell.





Andrew Lloyd Webber gave Jellicle enthusiasts a piano arrangement of "Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat" from Cats.







As part of their COVID QUAROLNDAR musical series on Instagram, Joel Waggoner and Julia Mattison offered up the comedic song "Skeleton Hands,” about the unexpected downside of washing your hands too often.



Round House Resident Artist Craig Wallace and Chinna Palmer starred in the Farah Lawal Harris-penned episode of the web series Homebound. Round House's new online series commissioned 10 D.C.-based playwrights to write an episode exploring daily life under stay-at-home orders, and featured performances from actors who were slated to perform during the venue's 2020 season.



