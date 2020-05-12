Video Roundup May 12: Wayne Brady Drops a Rap About Masks, Wicked Vets Advise Against Defying Quarantine, More

Stage favorites are taking to social media to boost morale in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

To keep spirits high during quarantine, Wayne Brady released a hilarious rap PSA, Hadestown's Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer took a cue from Orpheus, Dee Roscioli revisited her Elphaba roots "for good," and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

Kinky Boots and Hamilton alum Wayne Brady teamed up with Funny or Die to deliver a comedic coronavirus PSA over a sick beat.





Wicked veterans Dee Roscioli, Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, and Colin Hanlon starred in a parody music video titled "(NO) Defying Quarantine."



For the Public Theater's "Brave New Shakespeare Challenge," Hadestown star Patrick Page channeled his inner Prospero with a reading from The Tempest and spoke with Public Shakespeare Initiative Director Michael Sexton about the importance of art in difficult times.





Fellow Hadestown star Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer performed a moving cover of Sara Bareilles’ apt and timely song “Orpheus.”



American Repertory Theater has been sharing some of their favorite theatrical moments from their digital archives. This week, they revealed a 2018 clip of Gavin Creel performing "Don't Tell Mama" from Cabaret in their retrospective revue ExtraOrdinary.



Oscar nominee and Tony winner Glenn Close delivered a message on behalf of the #FoodForHeroes program from New York City Mayor's Fund, which focuses on supplying food to healthcare professionals and other essential works during the COVID-19 crisis.



We're expanding the #FoodForHeroes program to bring daily meals to an additional 2,000 healthcare workers and essential staff in New York City. Thank you to Glenn Close for lending her voice, and to everyone helping to support and nourish our heroes through @nycmayorsfund. pic.twitter.com/wWOsb0kOhG — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) May 12, 2020







