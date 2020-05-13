Video Roundup May 13: George Salazar and Mj Rodriguez Revisit Little Shop, 23 West End Wicked Stars Sing 'For Good', More

Stage favorites are taking to social media to boost morale in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

To keep folks entertained, George Salazar and Mj Rodriguez offered part-swapped rendition of "Suddenly Seymour," Moulin Rouge! stars joined Drag Race alum Nina West on a virtual red carpet for Reed Luplau's new short film Day 92, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

This week for his YouTube series Sundays on the Couch with George, George Salazar (Be More Chill) reunited with his Pasadena Playhouse Little Shop of Horrors co-star Mj Rodriguez (Pose) for a switched-up performance of the show's "Suddenly Seymour."



Twenty-three West End stars who have played either Elphaba or Glinda in the London production of Wicked gathered online to deliver a moving performance of "For Good" to support Make a Difference Trust's COVID-19 Emergency Appeal Fund. The organization offers help to theatre artists during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Although the 2020 Jimmy Awards have been canceled, alumni from the program's Class of 2018 offered them some inspiration with a group performance of "A Million Dreams" from The Greatest Showman.



As part of its Act Breaks series, the Old Globe has presented special performances and words of encouragement from actors, writers, directors, and other theatre creatives who have worked with the San Diego venue. In this video, Betsy Morgan, who had starred in the Old Globe's productions of Rain (2016) and The Tale of Despereaux (2019), performed the title song from The Sound of Music and reflected on the show tune's message of optimism.





Catch several Moulin Rouge! cast members and Broadway alums walking a virtual red carpet (hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race star Nina West) ahead of the premiere of Reed Luplau's Coronavirus-inspired short film Day 92. Don't miss appearances by Karen Olivo, Danny Burstein, Ricky Rojas, Adam Kantor, and more. You can watch the full film here.





The “Resilient Project” brought together emergency healthcare professionals and more than 60 Broadway theatre artists to virtually perform Dave Ogrin and Jay Berkow's song "Resilient" from their new musical Mata Hari. The video premiered during National Nurses Week to benefit The American College of Emergency Physicians, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, and The Emergency Nurses Association.



