Video Roundup May 4: Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Stick It To The Man' Challenge, London Cast of A Chorus Line Keep Dancing in Quarantine, and More

Stage favorites are working to raise spirits in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A number of theatre celebrities and stage performers are flocking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep spirits high in the time of quarantine, the London revival cast of A Chorus Line (digitally) reunited to perform a number from the show, newly named Pulitzer Prize winner and A Strange Loop composer Michael R. Jackson debuted a new song, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

Cast members from the 2013 West End revival of A Chorus Line recorded themselves performing a socially distanced performance of the showstopper "I Hope I Get It" from their homes and in the (empty) streets of London.





Andrew Lloyd Webber issued a new social media challenge to his fans. The "Stick It To The Man" Challenge offers School of Rock enthusiasts the chance to provide their own lyrics about what tics them off to the show's angsty number.



For today's Sunday Singalong, it's the song from School Of Rock that you've all been asking for... Stick It To The Man! Andrew wants to hear you add your own lyrics! - #TeamALW #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/nBB8UUcPaP — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 3, 2020





In celebration of May the Fourth (unofficially deemed #StarWarsDay), Lloyd Webber paid tribute to Star Wars composer John Williams with a short piano arrangement of the beloved theme song.



As it is Star Wars day it only seems fitting to play something from John Williams! May the composing 4th be with you - #TeamALW #StarWarsDay #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome #HomeHappy pic.twitter.com/BzFecV8R5i — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 4, 2020





To support artists and aid them in developing new work during the COVID-19 crisis, the Guggenheim launched its Works & Process Artist Virtual Commissions. Artists involved with the initiative are tasked with creating new work while social distancing. In the video below, Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson shares a new song entitled "Your Silence."





As part of the Public Theater's Brave New Shakespeare Challenge, the Off-Broadway venue created a virtual panel of three actors who had taken on the role of Imogen from previous productions of Cymbeline—Kate Burton, Danaya Esperanza, and Stephanie Roth Haberle—to speak with Mobile Unit Director Karen Ann Daniels on the timelessness of Shakespeare's work and how they interpreted the heroine.



