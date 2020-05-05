Video Roundup May 5: Kristin Chenoweth Performs a Roulette-Inspired Broadway Medley, Tamika Lawrence Debuts New Single, and More

Stage favorites are taking to social media to boost morale in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage performers are taking to the internet to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To life the spirits of theatre fans everywhere, Kristin Chenoweth sang a smattering of show tunes, Richard Armitage reflected on one of his favorite memories from working in the theatre, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

In her quest to determine which Broadway musical she is, Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth sang a musical medley of show tunes inspired by an Instagram roulette filter. You'll never guess which one she landed on!

Hercules and Caroline, or Change star Tamika Lawrence offered up a teaser of her new single “Don’t Worry ‘Bout It" on Instagram.





For Roundabout Theatre Company's "Roundabout Off-Script" storytelling video series, actor Richard Armitage (who starred in the theatre company's 2016 production of Love, Love, Love Off-Broadway) shared one of his favorite theatre memories.



Tonya Pinkins, Kirsten Scott, Kristolyn Lloyd, and more Broadway stars performed the Annie showstopper "Tomorrow" on behalf of the Episcopal Actors' Guild.





