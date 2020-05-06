Video Roundup May 6: Frankie James Grande Channels the Tiger King, Rob McClure Conducts an Unexpected Medley, More

A host of Broadway celebrities and stage favorites are taking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep folks entertained, Frankie James Grande boarded Andrew Lippa's ongoing Tiger King musical, Rob McClure tried his hand at conducting, Darren Criss performed an acoustic cover of a beloved Golden Age show tune, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

Beetlejuice and Mrs. Doubtfire star Rob McClure stepped into the role of a Broadway conductor for his #ConductorCam series on Instagram. In this clip, his conducts an unexpected remix of Hamilton's "Hurricane."



Before interviewing his Hollywood co-star David Corenswet, Darren Criss opened his Instagram Live with an acoustic cover of "There's No Business Like Show Business" from Annie Get Your Gun.





Moulin Rouge cast members Ashley Loren and Morgan Marcell reunited to film a music video for to Loren's cover of the Sam Smith ballad "Pray" in the empty streets of New York City. Proceeds from video will go to benefit The Actor's Fund.



Associate Artistic Director of Virginia's Signature Theatre Matthew Gardiner reunited with choreographer Denis Jones, Matthew Risch, Emily Tyra, and the cast of the regional theatre's production of A Chorus Line to reflect on the show.



Inspired by Netflix's hit documentary series Tiger King, Frankie James Grande took on the role of larger-than-life big cat trainer Joe Exotic in the new music video for the song “Husband Number 2,” from Andrew Lippa's quarantine project Tiger King: The Musical (A Parody).





