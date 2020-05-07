Video Roundup May 7: Stage and Screen Stars Recreate a Scene from Clue, a Beetlejuice-Inspired Puppet Parody Shares Quarantine Tips, and More

Stage favorites are taking to social media to boost morale in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

To keep spirits high in the time of quarantine, Michael Urie, Brandon Uranowitz, and more stars recreated a hilarious scene from a cult classic, a puppet Beetlejuice parody shared some COVID-19 safety advice, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

Screen and stage stars Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Torch Song), Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This), Paul Scheer, and more gathered together (virtually) to recreate the unforgettable dinner scene from the cult classic film Clue to benefit The Actors Fund.





Bobby Eddy offered up puppet-led parody of the Beetlejuice opener "The Whole Being Dead Thing" as a PSA for how to stay safe in quarantine.





Rise star Shirley Rumierk and Tony nominee Robin de Jesús sang "I Like Havana," written by 11-year-old Crismell (with music by Pablo Concha) for The 52nd Street Project's 2019 song-making workshop and concert.



To lift the spirits of all of those in quarantine, The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation, in collaboration with Come From Away and Gloria Gaynor, asked children around the world to share cards and messages of positivity.



