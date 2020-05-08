Video Roundup May 8: Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo Deliver Songs For A New World Duet, Matt Bomer Sings From Hello, Dolly!, More

Stage favorites are working to raise spirits in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

A number of theatre celebrities and stage performers have been flocking to social media to spread joy when attending the theatre is not an option.

To keep spirits high during quarantine, Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo reunited for a virtual duet, Raymond J. Lee added a new spin on a beloved Disney tune, and more.

Check them out below, and keep coming back for more videos.

Phantom of the Opera alums Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess reunited for a socially distant performance of the Songs for a New World ballad "I'd Give It All For You."



During the May 7 Stars in the House live stream, Seth Rudetsky persuaded Matt Bomer and the reunited cast of the USA dramedy White Collar to sing a little Hello, Dolly!



Aladdin and Soft Power alum Raymond J. Lee took a cue from Broadway Backwards and shared a cover of one of his favorite Disney songs, "Home" from Beauty and the Beast.





Skylar Astin accompanied himself on the piano as he sang Carole King's "You've Got A Friend" in a tribute in memory of Maxine, a squirrel that often frequented his backyard while the actor was socially isolating.



With its stages dark, the American Repertory Theater has been sharing treasures from its archive on YouTube. In this clip from its 2012 pre-Broadway production of Pippin, Andrea Martin performs the show tune "No Time at All."





