Vineyard Theatre 2021-2022 Season to Feature David Cale and Leigh Silverman Reunion, More

Silverman will direct Cale’s new play Sandra.

The Vineyard Theatre will return Off-Broadway with a number of in-person world premieres along with several virtual presentations for its 2021–2022 season.

Kicking off at the Vineyard’s Union Square home is the world premiere of 2019 playwright-in-residence Charly Evon Simpson’s sandblasted, directed by Summer L. Williams. Performances begin February 3, 2022. This co-production with WP Theater is the first in a two-show collaboration between the companies.

READ: WP Theater's 2021–2022 Season to Feature Works by Monica Bill Barnes, Rebecca Martinez, Charly Evon Simpson, More

David Cale then returns to the Vineyard in the spring with the world premiere of Sandra, directed by Leigh Silverman. The solo thriller features an original piano score by Matthew Dean Marsh. Cale and Silverman previously worked together on Harry Clarke.

Additional in-person offerings in the spring include Part 2 of Lessons In Survival, created with and performed by The Commissary and directed by Tyler Thomas, along with commissioned works from Ngozi Anyanwu, Kirsten Childs, Jared Mezzocchi, Polly Pen, and Madeline Sayet.

The Vineyard’s Original Cast Benefit Reading Series will also continue this season with a virtual reading of Nicky Silver’s The Lyons. Director Mark Brokaw reunites with Tony nominee Linda Lavin, Michael Esper, Katherine Jennings Grant, Brenda Pressley, Gregory Wooddell, along with Richard Schiff, who takes over for the late Dick Latessa.

The 2021–2022 Vineyard artists-in-residence include John J. Caswell, Jr., Michael R. Jackson, and Tyler Thomas, with more to be announced. The theatre’s leadership includes artistic directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and managing director Suzanne Appel.

As recently announced, two of the Vineyard's acclaimed shows from prior to the pandemic will open in repertory on Broadway this fall: Is This A Room and Dana H.