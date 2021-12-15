Vineyard Theatre and WP Theater Announce Casting for Sandblasted

Khandi Alexander, Marinda Anderson, Brittany Bellizeare, and Andy Lucien will star Off-Broadway.

The Vineyard Theatre and WP Theater have announced details for the upcoming world premiere of Charly Evon Simpson’s sandblasted Off-Broadway. The cast will feature Khandi Alexander, Marinda Anderson, Brittany Bellizeare, and Andy Lucien.

The play follows Angela and Odessa on a search for healing. When they stumble upon a celebrity-turned-wellness-maven, they decide to follow her lead not knowing that the journey could very well be the cure.

Sandblasted will begin previews at the Vineyard Theatre February 3, 2022, and run until March 6 with an opening night set for February 22.

The design team will include scenic designer Matt Saunders, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, sound designer Sadah Espii Proctor, hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan, and casting director Kelly Gillespie.