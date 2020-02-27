Vineyard Theatre Extends Lucas Hnath's Dana H.

The critically acclaimed play will now continue through April at the Off-Broadway theatre.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Dana H., a new documentary play by Tony nominee Lucas Hnath, will continue at Vineyard Theatre through April 11. The show, which opened to critical acclaim on February 25, has now been extended twice (previously extended through March 29).

Starring Deirdre O’Connell and directed by Les Waters, Dana H. details Hnath's mother's real-life kidnapping by a patient in the psych ward where she worked as a chaplain. The play, previously seen in Los Angeles and in Chicago, is adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson.

Read: How the Vineyard Creates Groundbreaking Work By Veterans and Newcomers Alike

The Vineyard staging features scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel. Steve Cuiffo is the illusion and lip sync consultant. Performances began February 11.