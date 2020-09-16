Vineyard Theatre’s Upcoming Season to Include Tori Sampson World Premiere, Return of Dana H.

The new Off-Broadway lineup includes digital and outdoor performances with a potential return indoors in 2021.

Vineyard Theatre intends to return to its indoor Off-Broadway space in 2021 with two world premieres and a return engagement of an acclaimed production. Until then, the company will offer digital and small-scale outdoor presentations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020–2021 season begins October 6 with the digital launch of Lessons in Survival, conceived by Marin Ireland, Peter Mark Kendall, Tyler Thomas, and Reggie D. White. Thomas directs the ongoing piece, which will develop throughout the season. In it, a collective of over 40 theatre artists—which includes Kyle Beltran, Brandon Dirden, Joe Morton, Deirdre O’Connell, Ryan Spahn, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and Thomas’ co-creators—explore conversations, speeches, and more of such Black voices as James Baldwin, Nikki Giovanni, Lorraine Hansberry, and Bayard Rustin.

On select days September 23–October 3, Tony winner Bill Irwin will return to his street performing roots with The Busking Project, taking place across Union Square and the Flatiron district with reserved, socially-distanced spots for Vineyard Members.

Provided it is deemed safe to do so, the Vineyard will present three titles at its indoor venue in 2021: a return engagement of Lucas Hnath’s Dana H. starring O’Connell, the world premiere of Tori Sampson’s 1967 Oakland-set This Land Was Made directed by Whitney White, and the world premiere of David Cale’s solo show Sandra, directed by Leigh Silverman and featuring a score by Matthew Dean Marsh. Exact dates for all three to come.

Additionally, the Vineyard has granted mini-commissions to Ngozi Anyanwu, Kirsten Childs, Jared Mezzocchi, Polly Pen, and Madeline Sayet, who will develop digital or alternative theatre works throughout the season.

