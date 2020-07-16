Viola Davis to Moderate Voting-Focused Town Hall From Black Theatre United

In Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time., Davis will be joined by former Minority Leader Stacey Abrams and Vice President of Fair Count Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean.

Two-time Tony winner and Oscar winner Viola Davis will moderate the second town hall from the newly formed Black Theatre United coalition. Titled Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time., the panel will feature Davis in conversation with former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, the founder of Fair Fight and Fair Count, and Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean, the vice president of Fair Count.

Fair Count partners with hard-to-count (HTC) communities to achieve a fair and accurate count of all people in the nation in the 2020 Census and strengthen the pathways to greater civic participation.

The virtual town hall will be July 24 at 7 PM ET. Register for free here, and a link to the live streaming event will be sent in advance of the event.

Black Theatre United's inaugural town hall, Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice, took place July 9. The event featured six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald in conversation with President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill. Watch it here.

Black Theatre United formed in June to inspire industry-wide reform and to combat systemic racism. Founding members include Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Vanessa Williams, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more.