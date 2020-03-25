Viral Monologues: The 24 Hour Plays Returned With Daveed Diggs, Becky Ann and Dylan Baker, Noah Galvin, More

Twenty-four teams of writers and performers presented monologues March 24.

Following last week’s inaugural The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, the online marathon returned March 24 for a second round with Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Becky Ann Baker, Tony nominee Dylan Baker, Noah Galvin, and more stage alums on The 24 Hour Play’s IGTV channel.

Joining the quartet above as performers were Kelly Aucoin, Anna Baryshnikov, Nicholas Braun, Marylouise Burke, Juliana Canfield, Ty Defoe, Ashley Fink, Clark Gregg, Damon Gupton, Ryan Haddad, Josh Hamilton, William Jackson Harper, Daniel K. Isaac, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, muMs, Coral Peña, Danny Pudi, Michael Shannon, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

Writing the monologues are Will Arbery, Clare Barron, Eric Bogosian, Bekah Brunstetter, Joseph Dougherty, Kristoffer Diaz, Sarah Gancher, Gracie Gardner, Stephen Adly Guirgis, J. Holtham, Lily Houghton, Elizabeth Irwin, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Aaron Wigdor Levy, David Lindsay-Abaire, Tim J. Lord, Gabe McKinley, Anya Richkind, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Charly Evon Simpson, Alena Smith, and Tracey Scott Wilson.

The process began March 23, when 24 performers and writers were paired. After brief introductions, writers got to work crafting new monologues specifically for their performer. Monologues were then distributed the morning of March 24, with the thespians filming their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle is completed with the launch of the first video.

“The world changed this week, and The 24 Hour Plays did too,” said Artistic Director Mark Armstrong. “We hope that this moment offers even more people the chance to learn about our small non-profit theater organization, so that we'll be able to continue our unique artistic work for years to come.”

