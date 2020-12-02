Virtual 2-Part Hamilton Tour, With Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Up Close, Begins December 2

Retrace the steps of Alexander Hamilton—and the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical's creation—with Tim Dolan.

Are you ready to virtually wander around the 18th century sidewalks that Alexander Hamilton trod in "the greatest city in the world?" Hamilton fans and history buffs can explore the theatre district and NYC from their couches December 2 and 9 in a two-part virtual HamilTour from Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan and Playbill Social Selects.

In addition to exploring the historical sites from the musical, audiences will hear first-hand accounts from the making of the musical.

Click here to purchase a discount ticket for both parts. As part of the purchase, audiences receive a downloadable map to follow Dolan's virtual footsteps as he brings participants around town.

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor and his love for Broadway history, Tim created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences. In 2019, he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

On the small screen, Dolan was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, Tim was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz.

Tickets are also available for Part 1 and Part 2 of HamilTour individually. For a full list of Playbill Social Select events, click here.