Virtual Godspell Concert, Starring Sam Tutty, Ruthie Henshall, Jenna Russell, More, to Stream on BroadwayHD

Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre streamed the Stephen Schwartz musical in August.

Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre's virtual concert of the Stephen Schwartz musical Godspell, which streamed this past August, will arrive on BroadwayHD December 22.

The Godspell 50th Anniversary Concert is led by Ruthie Henshall (Chicago) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat)—who were featured in a 1993 cast recording of the musical—Olivier winners Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park With George), plus Ria Jones (Evita).

The company also includes Jodie Steele, Danyl Johnson, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green, John Barr, Sally Ann Triplett, Matthew Croke, Alison Jiear, Shekinah McFarlane, Lucy Williamson, Ronald Brian, and Jerome Bell, supported by an ensemble from Italia Conti.

Michael Strassen directed the production, filmed from the cast’s homes and edited together with visual animations. The creative team also included musical director George Carter, sound designer Cyrus Brandon, and video designer and editor John Walsh.

"Godspell has always been a show that brings joy and hope to audiences. It seems to me this year, we need it more than ever! I hope this beautiful concert of Godspell helps to lift everyone’s spirits this holiday season,” Schwartz said in a statement.

Godspell, which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ, features a score by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt) and a book by John-Michael Tebelak. Songs include "Day By Day," "Save The People," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man," and "By My Side."

For more information visit BroadwayHD.com.

