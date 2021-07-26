Virtual Judgment Day, With Patti LuPone, Jason Alexander, Santino Fontana, More, Begins Encore Stream July 26

The Barrington Stage Company benefit reading will be available on demand through August 1.

Following a successful 2020 benefit presentation, Pittsfield, Massachusetts' Barrington Stage Company will offer an encore stream of the play Judgment Day, starring Tony winners Patti LuPone, Jason Alexander, and Santino Fontana, as well as Oscar nominee and Grammy winner Michael McKean. The production is available on demand July 26–August 1.

Rob Ulin's play follows corrupt lawyer Sammy Campo (Alexander), who encounters an angel (LuPone) who threatens him with eternal damnation after a near-death experience. In a quest to make good, Sammy teams up with a Catholic priest (Fontana), who's dealing with his own crisis of faith against a monsignor (McKean).

Matthew Penn directs the cast that also features Loretta Devine, Josh Johnston, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Julian Emile Lerner, Justina Machado, Carol Mansell, Michael Mastro, and current Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley.

Proceeds from this production will benefit Barrington Stage Company. For tickets, click here.