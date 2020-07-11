Virtual Presentation of The Few, Starring Tony Nominee Gideon Glick, Streams July 11

The one-night-only event reunites the original cast of the 2014 Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre production.

The original Rattlestick Playwrights Theater cast of Samuel D. Hunter's The Few reunites July 11 for a virtual reading on Play-PerView. Taking part are Tony nominee Gideon Glick, Michael Laurence, and Tasha Lawrence.

Hosted on Zoom, the Hunter-directed performance begins at 7 PM ET. Click here to purchase tickets. A private live post-show Q&A with Hunter and Glick is also available to those who donate $25 or more. Proceeds benefit Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

The play follows Bryan, who, four years ago, abandoned his labor of love: a newspaper for truckers. Now he's returned, and things have changed. His former lover is filled with rage, his new coworker is filled with incessant adoration, and his paper is filled with personal ads. As he considers giving up for good, Bryan searches for what he couldn't find on the road: a way to keep faith in humanity.

The Few premiered at The Old Globe in 2013 before making its Off-Broadway debut at Rattlestick.