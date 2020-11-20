Virtual Production of Atlantic Theater Company's She Persisted, The Musical Now Available for Streaming

Based on Chelsea Clinton's best-selling book, this family musical was part of the Off-Broadway theatre company's Atlantic for Kids series earlier this year.

Atlantic Theater Company's kids series Atlantic for Kids has released a virtual production of She Persisted, The Musical. Adapted from the book by Chelsea Clinton and illustrated by Alexandra Boigner, the musical enjoyed a run at Atlantic for Kids earlier this year. The virtual production of She Persisted is available to stream on demand via ShowTix4U through January 5, 2021. She Persisted is directed and choreographed by MK Lawson. Filmed remotely, the virtual production features the complete Atlantic for Kids cast, including Auberth Bercy, Jianzi Colón-Soto, Amanda Corday, Amber Jaunai, Cynthia Nesbit, and Heather Sawyer. With a book and lyrics by Adam Tobin and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, She Persisted centers on fourth-grader Naomi and her class field trip to a Women's History Museum. Naomi travels through time to meet inspirational women from history who broke through barriers and persisted, including Harriet Tubman, Virginia Apgar, Ruby Bridges, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor. The virtual production features music supervision by Macy Schmidt, production design and illustrations by Edward T. Morris, costume design by Rose Bisogno, sound design and mixing by Cameron Hoffman, video editing by Janna Emig, and video and effects consultation by Liminal Entertainment Technologies. Louis Markowitz was production stage manager. For more information, visit AtlanticTheater.org.