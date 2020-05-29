Virtual Production of The Last Five Years Will Debut This Summer

Lauren Samuels directs and stars as Cathy opposite Danny Becker as Jamie.

A virtual U.K. production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years will debut online June 25 at 2:30 PM ET. Director-performer Lauren Samuels will star as Cathy opposite Danny Becker as Jamie. The two-hander will be filmed separately in isolation and then edited together for a full-length presentation.

“It is the musical’s unconventional structure which allows this new form of live stream theatre to be created,” said producers Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson. “While nothing can replace live theatre, this production will reflect the current global situation and will open doors to a new way of thinking about theatre and entertainment.”

Becker and Samuel are both West End alums, the former most recently appearing in The Prince of Egypt and the latter having been seen in productions of Bend It Like Beckham and We Will Rock You.

The production will also be streamed on June 26 and 27 at 2:30 PM ET. A limited number of tickets will be available per show to emulate a shared theatre experience. For more information, visit TheOtherPalace.co.uk .

The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical’s structure unfolds as Cathy tells her story in reverse—from the end of their turbulent relationship—while Jamie tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting.

A recent staging opened at Southwark Playhouse March 6 before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theatres March 16. In 2016, a London production starred Samantha Barks and Jonathan Bailey at the St. James Theatre.

