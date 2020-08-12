Virtual Reading of Lynn Nottage's Crumbs From the Table of Joy, Benefiting NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Presented August 12

The reading reunites the cast of the 2016 Martha's Vineyard Playhouse production.

A live stream reading of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage's Crumbs From the Table of Joy is presented August 12 to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The 7 PM event reunites the cast of the 2016 Martha's Vineyard Playhouse production of the coming-of-age story, including Dria Brown, Lawrence Evans, Danielle Hopkins, Elijah Jones, Abigail Rose Solomon, and Nikki E. Walker. Adrienne D. Williams returns to direct. Zoom information will be emailed to ticket buyers in advance.

Set in 1950, the play focuses on Ernestine Crump and her family as they begin their new life in Brooklyn. Nottage (Ruined, Sweat) premiered the play at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theater; subsequent productions played South Coast Repertory, Steppenwolf Theatre, the Goodman Theatre, and more.

Rosalind Productions Inc. and Martha's Vineyard Playhouse present the live reading. There is a minimum donation of $10. For more information click here.

(Updated August 12, 2020)