Virtual Reading of Meg Miroshnik's The Droll {Or, a Stage-Play about the End of Theatre} Streams July 15

Paula Vogel's Bard at the Gate series continues with a reading starring Matt McGrath, Blake Dalton, and more.

A virtual reading of Meg Miroshnik's The Droll {Or, a Stage-Play about the End of Theatre} streams July 15 as part of Paula Vogel's Bard at the Gate series. The event stars Zach Appelman, Matt Biagini, Brett Dalton, Ceci Fernandez, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Matt McGrath, Irene Sofia Lucio, Blake Segal, and Elizabeth Stahlmann.

The performance begins at 7 PM ET on YouTube. A live discussion on Zoom follows July 16 at with Miroshnik, director Devin Brain, dramaturg Tanya Dean, and Pulitzer Prize winner Vogel. Click here to sign up for the conversation.

Written in 2011, The Droll follows an acting troupe as they attempt to mount secret performances during the 18-year period in which theatre was illegal in 17th century England.

The play is free to watch, but a donation is suggested, with proceeds benefiting Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL), a national network for caregivers in the arts, and The Dramatists Guild.

Catherine Costanzo serves as stage manager.

Up next in the spotlight series will be Eisa Davis’s Pulitzer Prize finalist Bulrusher and Dan LeFranc’s Origin Story, with dates to be announced later. This fall, Bard at the Gate will present the world premiere of Christina Anderson's Good Goods.