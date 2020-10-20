Virtual Reading of The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead to Reunite Off-Broadway Cast

By Dan Meyer
Oct 20, 2020
 
The Suzan-Lori Parks play was performed at Signature Theatre in 2016.
Jamar WIlliams, William DeMerrit, Mirirai Sithole, Amelia Workman, David Ryan Smith, Nike Kadri, Rynaldo Piniella and Daniel J. Watts Joan Marcus

The cast of Signature Theatre’s 2016 production of The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead will reunite for a free virtual reading October 27. Written by Pulitzer Prize winner and Signature Residency 1 playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, the presentation is part of SigSpace, the Off-Broadway institution’s online programming.

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Death of the Last Black Man… stars Brittany Bellizeare, William Demeritt, Patrena Murray, Reynaldo Piniella, Julian Rozzell, Roslyn Ruff, Mirirai Sithole, David Ryan Smith, 2020 Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts, Jamar Williams, and Amelia Workman.

The performance will premiere at 6 PM ET and will be available to stream on demand through October 31 at 6 PM. Click here to RSVP and receive the link to watch. Parks, Blain-Cruz, and the cast will participate in a talkback only available immediately following the broadcast.

The Death of the Last Black Man… uses poetry, historical fiction, and biblical references to challenge deep-seated archetypes of the Black experience through the life and repeated death of the last Black man in the world.

Take a first look at The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, with direction by Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Patrena Murray, Jamar Williams, Daniel J. Watts, Reynaldo Piniella and David Ryan Smith Joan Marcus
Daniel J. Watts Joan Marcus
William DeMeritt, Amelia Workman, Patrena Murray, Jamar WIlliams, Mirirai Sithole, Julian Rozzell, Nike Kadri and Daniel J. Watts Joan Marcus
Mirirai Sithole, Amelia Workman, David Ryan Smith, Nike Kadri, Jamar Williams, Roslyn Ruff and Daniel J. Watts Joan Marcus
Amelia Workman, David Ryan Smith, Nike Kadri, Roslyn Ruff, Mirirai Sithole, Jamar Williams and Daniel J. Watts Joan Marcus
