Virtual Theatre for One: Here We Are, Featuring Eisa Davis, Nikkole Salter, More, Extends

The stars read works by Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, and more.

The weekly Theatre for One: Here We Are series, which began August 20, has extended through October 29. Starring Eisa Davis, Nikkole Salter, Regina Taylor, and more, the project brings together one performer and one audience member online for a shared theatrical experience of works by BIPOC women.

As previously announced , two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, and more wrote microplays for the series.

Performances take place on Brookfield Place’s #BFPLatHome initiative and air on Thursdays. Free ticket registration begins the Monday before each show date. Audience members select specific time slots and are randomly assigned which microplay they see that evening. Click here to sign up.

Davis reunites with Nottage for What Are The Things I Need To Remember under the direction of Tiffany Nichole Greene. The pair previously collaborated on The Secret Life of Bees.

Salter, who has also written a microplay for the Here We Are residency, appears in Diamond’s whiterly negotiations, also directed by Greene. Taylor stars in her own work Vote! (the black album) under the direction of Taylor Reynolds.

Rounding out the lineup are Patrice Bell in Stacey Rose’s Thank You For Coming. Take Care., directed by Candis C. Jones; Zuleyma Guevara in Carmelita Tropicana’s Pandemic Fight, directed by Rebecca Martinez; Russell G. Jones in Salter’s play Here We Are under the direction of Tamilla Woodard; Mahira Kakkar in Jaclyn Backhaus’ Thank You Letter, directed by Candis C. Jones; and Shyla Lefner in DeLanna Studi’s Before America Was America directed by Tamilla Woodard.

The creative team includes co-artistic directors Christine Jones and Jenny Koons, costume designer Hahnji Jang, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, production supervisor Bryan Hunt, and stage manager Cherie B. Tay. Octopus Theatricals’ Mara Isaacs serves as executive and creative producer, with OpenEndedGroup’s Marc Downie and Paul Kaiser as the production’s platform programmers and designers.

The Here We Are residency is commissioned by Arts Brookfield with additional support from Thomas M. Neff.