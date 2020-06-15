Virtual Workshops of Taylor Louderman's Pitch In Continue Into Summer

Students from around the world can participate in the three-day intensive.

Three-day virtual workshops of Pitch In, a new musical by Taylor Louderman, Hannah Kloepfer, and Nat Zegree, will continue through the summer. First seen at the Ozark Actors Theater in Missouri last year, Pitch In: The Musical is a show for performers aged 12–16 of all genders and flexible cast sizes.

With the dual mission of continuing to develop the show while providing an education opportunity for young performers, Louderman, Kloepfer, and Zegree launched online workshop intensives earlier this year, open to students across the globe and held over Zoom.

Throughout the workshop process students meet three times with the creative team and work on self-tapes and auditions, scene work, music rehearsals, assembling cast recordings, and a full-cast table read and discussion on the final day.

Tickets are priced at $200, which gives each student access to the creative process and opportunities to perform. Capacity is at 20 students for the next workshop, running June 17, 19, and 22. Click here for more information.

Pitch In: The Musical follows the students of a small-town middle school that has lost its funding for its extracurricular activities. When the principal asks the students to pitch ideas to save their school, we see them navigate stage fright, sabotage, and new friendships as they learn what it really means to work as a team.⁣