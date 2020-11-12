Virtually Mingle With Cast Members From Jagged Little Pill November 12

Playbill Social Selects teams up with Broadway Roulette's Elizabeth Durand Streisand for a virtual hangout.

You oughta know that cast members from the most Tony–nominated musical of the year, Jagged Little Pill, are up next in Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Roulette's Stage Door Sessions November 12 at 8 PM ET. Fans will meet three of the performers who have helped the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical become one of the most popular Broadway shows of the 2019–2020 season.

Click here for tickets. Audiences can ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about the stage where it happened.

Each session runs approximately one hour. Every 15 minutes, host Elizabeth Durand Streisand “spins the wheel,” and a new surprise guest arrives. Streisand is the co-founder and CEO of Broadway Roulette. Prior to launching Roulette, she spent 10 years as an entertainment journalist in New York City.

"We are all missing the unique energy of a live performance and the human connection we have with others who shared the experience," says Streisand. "Broadway Roulette's aim is to bring some of that magic online."

